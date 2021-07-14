Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Yelp (NYSE: YELP) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ: FYBR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Yelp (YELP – Research Report) and Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR – Research Report).

Yelp (YELP)

In a report issued on May 7, Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley reiterated a Sell rating on Yelp, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 69.1% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class C, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yelp is a Hold with an average price target of $38.11, representing a -2.5% downside. In a report issued on June 28, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Sell rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

Benchmark Co. analyst Matthew Harrigan maintained a Buy rating on Frontier Communications Parent on July 7 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.81, close to its 52-week high of $30.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrigan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 69.7% success rate. Harrigan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., Liberty Broadband, and Dish Network.

Frontier Communications Parent has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00, representing a 36.7% upside. In a report issued on July 6, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

