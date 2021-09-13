Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Workday (WDAY – Research Report) and Netflix (NFLX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Workday (WDAY)

In a report issued on August 22, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Workday, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $267.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 78.4% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and Procore Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Workday is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $305.78, representing a 12.7% upside. In a report issued on August 19, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Netflix (NFLX)

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak maintained a Buy rating on Netflix on August 23 and set a price target of $720.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $598.72, close to its 52-week high of $615.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 67.0% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Charter Communications, and Liberty LiLAC Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netflix with a $618.90 average price target, which is a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Bank of America Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $680.00 price target.

