August 27, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) and Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Workday (WDAYResearch Report) and Domo (DOMOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Workday (WDAY)

In a report released today, Matthew Pfau from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Workday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $246.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 61.8% success rate. Pfau covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Ceridian HCM Holding, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Workday has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $276.17, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report issued on August 19, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Domo (DOMO)

William Blair analyst Kamil Mielczarek maintained a Buy rating on Domo today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $97.70, close to its 52-week high of $98.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Mielczarek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 40.0% success rate. Mielczarek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palantir Technologies, Microstrategy, and Sumo Logic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $97.50, a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 24, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

