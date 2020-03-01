March 1, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) and Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Workday (WDAYResearch Report) and Ansys (ANSSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Workday (WDAY)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained a Buy rating on Workday on February 28 and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $173.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 78.2% success rate. Marcon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Resources Connection, Korn Ferry, and Insperity.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Workday is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $208.67, a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Ansys (ANSS)

In a report issued on February 28, Joseph Vruwink from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Ansys, with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $242.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Veeva Systems, and SPS Commerce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ansys with a $265.86 average price target, representing a 13.6% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $322.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

