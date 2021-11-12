Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPS), OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) and Outbrain (NASDAQ: OB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on WM Technology (MAPS – Research Report), OppFi (OPFI – Research Report) and Outbrain (OB – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

WM Technology (MAPS)

In a report released today, Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on WM Technology, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.61, close to its 52-week low of $11.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 67.4% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Duck Creek Technologies, and Qualtrics International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WM Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.75.

OppFi (OPFI)

JMP Securities analyst David Scharf reiterated a Buy rating on OppFi today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Scharf is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 60.5% success rate. Scharf covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Atlanticus Holdings, and Regional Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OppFi with a $9.75 average price target.

Outbrain (OB)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Boone from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Outbrain, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Boone is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 46.3% success rate. Boone covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DoubleVerify Holdings, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

Outbrain has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.67.

