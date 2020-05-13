May 13, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: WISeKey International Holding (NASDAQ: WKEY) and 8X8 (NYSE: EGHT)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on WISeKey International Holding (WKEYResearch Report) and 8X8 (EGHTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on WISeKey International Holding, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.20, close to its 52-week low of $3.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.6% and a 34.2% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Magic Software Enterprises, POET Technologies, and Microvision.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WISeKey International Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

8X8 (EGHT)

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams maintained a Buy rating on 8X8 today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.42.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 77.8% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

8X8 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, implying a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019