Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: WEX (NYSE: WEX), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) and Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on WEX (WEX – Research Report), Palo Alto Networks (PANW – Research Report) and Triumph Group (TGI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

WEX (WEX)

In a report issued on May 20, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on WEX, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $191.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 78.7% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

WEX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $240.80, which is a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks on May 21 and set a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $362.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 70.1% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Palo Alto Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $434.95, a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $410.00 price target.

Triumph Group (TGI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained a Buy rating on Triumph Group on May 21 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 64.3% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Triumph Group with a $19.00 average price target.

