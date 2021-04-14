April 14, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: WEX (NYSE: WEX) and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on WEX (WEXResearch Report) and DoorDash (DASHResearch Report).

WEX (WEX)

In a report issued on April 4, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on WEX, with a price target of $236.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $220.97, close to its 52-week high of $234.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 83.2% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

WEX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $241.33, a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $268.00 price target.

DoorDash (DASH)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on DoorDash on April 7. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $149.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.9% and a 80.9% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Uber Technologies, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DoorDash with a $177.22 average price target.

