Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Voyager Digital (Canada) (Other OTC: VYGVF) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Voyager Digital (Canada) (VYGVF – Research Report) and Travelzoo (TZOO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Voyager Digital (Canada) (VYGVF)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Digital (Canada), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Gomes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, One Stop Systems, and Kratos Defense.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Voyager Digital (Canada) with a $24.22 average price target, a 58.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$28.00 price target.

Travelzoo (TZOO)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Travelzoo, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 49.8% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Travelzoo with a $21.00 average price target, representing an 89.0% upside. In a report issued on October 29, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

