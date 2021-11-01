November 1, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Voyager Digital (Canada) (Other OTC: VYGVF) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Voyager Digital (Canada) (VYGVFResearch Report) and Travelzoo (TZOOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Voyager Digital (Canada) (VYGVF)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Digital (Canada), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Gomes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, One Stop Systems, and Kratos Defense.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Voyager Digital (Canada) with a $24.22 average price target, a 58.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$28.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Travelzoo (TZOO)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Travelzoo, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 49.8% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Salem Communications, and Townsquare Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Travelzoo with a $21.00 average price target, representing an 89.0% upside. In a report issued on October 29, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019