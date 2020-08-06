Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Vonage Holdings (NASDAQ: VG), Bombardier (Other OTC: BDRBF) and ams AG (Other OTC: AUKUF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Vonage Holdings (VG – Research Report), Bombardier (BDRBF – Research Report) and ams AG (AUKUF – Research Report).

Vonage Holdings (VG)

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams maintained a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.75, close to its 52-week high of $13.75.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 75.0% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Everbridge.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vonage Holdings with a $13.05 average price target, a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.50 price target.

Bombardier (BDRBF)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Hold rating on Bombardier today and set a price target of $0.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.33, close to its 52-week low of $0.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 60.2% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bombardier is a Hold with an average price target of $0.39, implying a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.50 price target.

ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report released yesterday, Sandeep Deshpande from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on ams AG, with a price target of CHF20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 67.1% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Ingenico Group – GCS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ams AG with a $23.77 average price target, representing a 33.6% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF21.00 price target.

