Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: VMware (NYSE: VMW), Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on VMware (VMW – Research Report), Dell Technologies (DELL – Research Report) and Change Healthcare (CHNG – Research Report).

VMware (VMW)

In a report released yesterday, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on VMware, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $146.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 78.0% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Ping Identity Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VMware is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $169.72, which is a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 24, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral maintained a Hold rating on Dell Technologies today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 53.7% success rate. Cabral covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Pure Storage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dell Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.91.

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

In a report released yesterday, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Tivity Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Change Healthcare with a $16.50 average price target, implying a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

