Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: VMware (NYSE: VMW), Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on VMware (VMWResearch Report), Dell Technologies (DELLResearch Report) and Change Healthcare (CHNGResearch Report).

VMware (VMW)

In a report released yesterday, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on VMware, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $146.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 78.0% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Ping Identity Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VMware is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $169.72, which is a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 24, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral maintained a Hold rating on Dell Technologies today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 53.7% success rate. Cabral covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Pure Storage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dell Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.91.

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

In a report released yesterday, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Tivity Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Change Healthcare with a $16.50 average price target, implying a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

