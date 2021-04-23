Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR), Seagate Tech (NASDAQ: STX) and Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Vicor (VICR – Research Report), Seagate Tech (STX – Research Report) and Clearfield (CLFD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vicor (VICR)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on Vicor today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.6% and a 78.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Axcelis Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vicor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $107.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Seagate Tech (STX)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Seagate Tech, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.08, close to its 52-week high of $85.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 72.8% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seagate Tech with a $84.65 average price target, implying a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Clearfield (CLFD)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield to Buy, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clearfield is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.