April 23, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR), Seagate Tech (NASDAQ: STX) and Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Vicor (VICRResearch Report), Seagate Tech (STXResearch Report) and Clearfield (CLFDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vicor (VICR)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on Vicor today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.6% and a 78.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Axcelis Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vicor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $107.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Seagate Tech (STX)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Seagate Tech, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.08, close to its 52-week high of $85.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 72.8% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seagate Tech with a $84.65 average price target, implying a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Clearfield (CLFD)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield to Buy, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clearfield is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019