May 7, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Viavi Solutions (VIAVResearch Report) and Lyft (LYFTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Viavi Solutions today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 53.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Viavi Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Lyft (LYFT)

In a report released today, Ygal Arounian from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Lyft, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Arounian is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 37.5% success rate. Arounian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lyft with a $48.67 average price target, which is an 83.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

