June 23, 2021

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ: SLHG)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Verizon (VZResearch Report) and Skylight Health Group (SLHGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Verizon (VZ)

In a report issued on April 9, Colby Synesael from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Verizon, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.37.

Synesael has an average return of 1.3% when recommending Verizon.

According to TipRanks.com, Synesael is ranked #196 out of 7558 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verizon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.63, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

In a report issued on April 21, Rob Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Skylight Health Group, with a price target of C$2.10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.92, close to its 52-week low of $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #55 out of 7558 analysts.

Skylight Health Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.08, which is a 98.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Research Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

