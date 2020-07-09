July 9, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) and Exfo (NASDAQ: EXFO)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Veritone (VERIResearch Report) and Exfo (EXFOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Veritone (VERI)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Veritone today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 56.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Veritone has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.67, which is a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 25, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Exfo (EXFO)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Exfo today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 52.1% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Exfo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.62.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

