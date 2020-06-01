Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), VMware (NYSE: VMW) and Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Veeva Systems (VEEV – Research Report), VMware (VMW – Research Report) and Momo (MOMO – Research Report).

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained a Buy rating on Veeva Systems today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $220.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 75.9% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Coupa Software, and PROS Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veeva Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $215.29, a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $235.00 price target.

VMware (VMW)

In a report released today, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on VMware, with a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $155.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 70.4% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Slack Technologies, and NortonLifeLock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VMware is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.89, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Momo (MOMO)

In a report released today, Alex Yao from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Momo, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.01, close to its 52-week low of $19.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Yao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 53.4% success rate. Yao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, Baidu, and Weibo.

Momo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.88, representing a 48.9% upside. In a report issued on May 29, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

