Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) and Lizhi Inc (NASDAQ: LIZI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Varonis Systems (VRNS – Research Report) and Lizhi Inc (LIZI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating on Varonis Systems today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.20, close to its 52-week high of $93.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 57.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Ceragon Networks, and Extreme Networks.

Varonis Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.17, which is a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

Lizhi Inc (LIZI)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu maintained a Buy rating on Lizhi Inc today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.00, close to its 52-week low of $10.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 70.0% success rate. Yu covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, 36Kr Holdings Inc, and Luckin Coffee.

Lizhi Inc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

