February 11, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) and Lizhi Inc (NASDAQ: LIZI)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Varonis Systems (VRNSResearch Report) and Lizhi Inc (LIZIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating on Varonis Systems today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.20, close to its 52-week high of $93.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 57.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Ceragon Networks, and Extreme Networks.

Varonis Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.17, which is a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lizhi Inc (LIZI)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu maintained a Buy rating on Lizhi Inc today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.00, close to its 52-week low of $10.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 70.0% success rate. Yu covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, 36Kr Holdings Inc, and Luckin Coffee.

Lizhi Inc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019