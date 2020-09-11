Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: USA Technologies (Other OTC: USAT) and Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on USA Technologies (USAT – Research Report) and Virtusa (VRTU – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

USA Technologies (USAT)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on USA Technologies today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.49, close to its 52-week high of $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 47.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on USA Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Virtusa (VRTU)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Virtusa today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.42, close to its 52-week high of $52.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 53.3% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Virtusa has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.