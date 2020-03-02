March 2, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: United States Cellular (NYSE: USM), Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on United States Cellular (USMResearch Report), Verizon (VZResearch Report) and Leidos Holdings (LDOSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

United States Cellular (USM)

Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Buy rating on United States Cellular today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.41, close to its 52-week low of $28.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rollins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 67.4% success rate. Rollins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogent Comms, Crown Castle, and Sprint.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United States Cellular with a $63.00 average price target.

Verizon (VZ)

In a report released today, Colby Synesael from Cowen & Co. upgraded Verizon to Buy, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Synesael is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 81.3% success rate. Synesael covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, T Mobile US, and Sprint.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verizon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.88.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

Leidos Holdings received a Buy rating and a $130.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus analyst Joseph DeNardi today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.65.

According to TipRanks.com, DeNardi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 59.2% success rate. DeNardi covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hawaiian Holdings, JetBlue Airways, and Spirit Airlines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Leidos Holdings with a $120.70 average price target, which is a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $132.00 price target.

