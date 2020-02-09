February 9, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Teradata (NYSE: TDC)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Uber Technologies (UBERResearch Report) and Teradata (TDCResearch Report).

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies on February 7 and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 64.6% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Match Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.50, representing a 21.3% upside. In a report issued on January 28, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Teradata (TDC)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Sell rating on Teradata on February 7 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.41, close to its 52-week low of $23.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 75.8% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teradata is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $25.50, which is a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

