Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Uber Technologies (UBER – Research Report) and Bottomline Technologies (EPAY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 58.7% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.21, a 208.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino reiterated a Buy rating on Bottomline Technologies today and set a price target of $57.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.56, close to its 52-week low of $27.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.9% and a 32.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as US Auto Parts Network, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Bottomline Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.75.

