Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Aterian (NASDAQ: ATER)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Uber Technologies (UBERResearch Report) and Aterian (ATERResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

In a report released yesterday, Jake Fuller from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 64.6% success rate. Fuller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Booking Holdings, TripCom Group, and TripAdvisor.

Uber Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.08, which is a 44.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Aterian (ATER)

BTIG analyst Marvin Fong maintained a Buy rating on Aterian yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 58.3% success rate. Fong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercadolibre, Leaf Group, and CarGurus.

Aterian has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.50, which is a 90.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

