August 31, 2021

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tyler Technologies (TYLResearch Report) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Tyler Technologies received a Buy rating and a $585.00 price target from BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $477.28, close to its 52-week high of $498.98.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 66.2% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Bill.com Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tyler Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $533.89.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

BTIG analyst Gray Powell maintained a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $302.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $286.37, close to its 52-week high of $289.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 71.0% success rate. Powell covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and Tenable Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CrowdStrike Holdings with a $287.21 average price target, implying a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

