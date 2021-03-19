Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), eMagin (NYSE MKT: EMAN) and Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Twilio (TWLO – Research Report), eMagin (EMAN – Research Report) and Castlight Health (CSLT – Research Report).

Twilio (TWLO)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on Twilio today and set a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $352.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 71.4% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Twilio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $508.38, which is a 33.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $415.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

eMagin (EMAN)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on eMagin, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 46.1% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Magic Software Enterprises, and Voyager Digital (Canada).

Currently, the analyst consensus on eMagin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Castlight Health (CSLT)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Castlight Health, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 62.0% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Health Catalyst, HealthStream, and Allscripts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Castlight Health with a $2.25 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.