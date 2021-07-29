July 29, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TTM Technologies (TTMIResearch Report) and Tyler Technologies (TYLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

TTM Technologies (TTMI)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Buy rating on TTM Technologies, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 65.9% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TTM Technologies with a $18.00 average price target.

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Tyler Technologies today and set a price target of $575.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $495.67, close to its 52-week high of $498.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 75.6% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tyler Technologies with a $523.33 average price target, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

