Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ: SREV)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TrueCar (TRUE – Research Report) and ServiceSource International (SREV – Research Report).

TrueCar (TRUE)

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on TrueCar, with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.80, close to its 52-week low of $3.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 69.8% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Digital Turbine.

TrueCar has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.50, which is a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, JMP Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

ServiceSource International (SREV)

In a report released yesterday, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on ServiceSource International, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.86, close to its 52-week high of $1.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.5% and a 46.8% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as American Software, ChannelAdvisor, and Liveperson.

ServiceSource International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

