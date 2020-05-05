Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Transdigm Group (NYSE: TDG), NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Transdigm Group (TDG – Research Report), NextGen Healthcare (NXGN – Research Report) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS – Research Report).

Transdigm Group (TDG)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group today and set a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $342.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 60.5% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Transdigm Group with a $407.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

In a report released today, Steven Halper from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on NextGen Healthcare, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Halper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 57.5% success rate. Halper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Castlight Health, and Health Catalyst.

NextGen Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.79, a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder upgraded Skyworks Solutions to Buy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 53.1% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadcom, Qualcomm, and Nokia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.44, which is a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.