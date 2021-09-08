Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Transdigm Group (NYSE: TDG) and Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Transdigm Group (TDG – Research Report) and Smartsheet (SMAR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group yesterday and set a price target of $750.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $590.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 62.0% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Teledyne Technologies, and Wheels Up Experience.

Transdigm Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $699.88.

Smartsheet (SMAR)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Smartsheet today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.74, close to its 52-week high of $85.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 78.4% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and Procore Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smartsheet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.38, implying an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

