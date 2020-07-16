Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: TomTom (Other OTC: TMOAF) and ams AG (Other OTC: AUKUF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TomTom (TMOAF – Research Report) and ams AG (AUKUF – Research Report).

TomTom (TMOAF)

In a report released yesterday, Peter Olofsen from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on TomTom, with a price target of EUR8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Olofsen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 69.2% success rate. Olofsen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, ASM International, and Infineon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for TomTom with a $9.91 average price target.

ams AG (AUKUF)

Kepler Capital analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz maintained a Buy rating on ams AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 48.7% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

ams AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.86, a 41.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF18.00 price target.

