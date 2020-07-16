July 16, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: TomTom (Other OTC: TMOAF) and ams AG (Other OTC: AUKUF)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TomTom (TMOAFResearch Report) and ams AG (AUKUFResearch Report).

TomTom (TMOAF)

In a report released yesterday, Peter Olofsen from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on TomTom, with a price target of EUR8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Olofsen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 69.2% success rate. Olofsen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, ASM International, and Infineon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for TomTom with a $9.91 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ams AG (AUKUF)

Kepler Capital analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz maintained a Buy rating on ams AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 48.7% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

ams AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.86, a 41.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019