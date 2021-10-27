October 27, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) and Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Texas Instruments (TXNResearch Report) and Criteo SA (CRTOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Instruments today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $196.98, close to its 52-week high of $202.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 73.2% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Advanced Micro Devices, and Lattice Semiconductor.

Texas Instruments has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $227.00, which is a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Criteo SA (CRTO)

Berenberg Bank analyst Sarah Simon maintained a Buy rating on Criteo SA on October 25 and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Simon is ranked #4329 out of 7706 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Criteo SA with a $48.78 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

