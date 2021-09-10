September 10, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Teradata (NYSE: TDC) and Box (NYSE: BOX)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Teradata (TDCResearch Report) and Box (BOXResearch Report).

Teradata (TDC)

In a report released today, Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on Teradata, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.38, close to its 52-week high of $59.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 74.5% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Qualtrics International, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Teradata has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.33, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report issued on September 2, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Box (BOX)

In a report released today, Erik Suppiger from JMP Securities maintained a Hold rating on Box. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Suppiger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 69.7% success rate. Suppiger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and Arista Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Box is a Hold with an average price target of $26.00, a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 26, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

