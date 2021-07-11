Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC – Research Report) and Duck Creek Technologies (DCT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

In a report issued on July 9, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 56.6% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NextGen Healthcare, Change Healthcare, and GoodRx Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tabula Rasa HealthCare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained a Buy rating on Duck Creek Technologies on July 9 and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Jaluria is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 71.2% success rate. Jaluria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Varonis Systems, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Duck Creek Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.71, representing a 25.8% upside. In a report issued on July 9, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.