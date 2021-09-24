Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) and Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC – Research Report) and Dell Technologies (DELL – Research Report).

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Hold rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.04, close to its 52-week low of $27.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 62.9% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Health Catalyst, and GoodRx Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tabula Rasa HealthCare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kathryn Huberty maintained a Buy rating on Dell Technologies today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $102.69, close to its 52-week high of $105.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 64.4% success rate. Huberty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Seagate Tech.

Dell Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.71, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 13, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $137.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.