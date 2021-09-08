Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: T Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS), Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF) and Prosus (Other OTC: PROSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on T Mobile US (TMUS – Research Report), Airbus Group SE (EADSF – Research Report) and Prosus (PROSF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Mitchelson from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $134.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 67.7% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Dish Network, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Mobile US is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $169.38.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released today, Christophe Menard from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR131.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $136.88, close to its 52-week high of $141.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Menard is ranked #6600 out of 7641 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.33.

Prosus (PROSF)

UBS analyst John Kim-sa maintained a Buy rating on Prosus yesterday and set a price target of EUR85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $95.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim-sa is ranked #6801 out of 7641 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Prosus with a $122.02 average price target, implying a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 23, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR134.00 price target.

