Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS), Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) and Vocera (NYSE: VCRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Synopsys (SNPS – Research Report), Fidelity National Info (FIS – Research Report) and Vocera (VCRA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Synopsys (SNPS)

In a report issued on June 9, Joseph Vruwink from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Synopsys, with a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $263.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 79.3% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Bentley Systems, and Cadence Design.

Synopsys has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $318.33, which is a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Rosenblatt Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $302.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info on June 10 and set a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $145.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 77.4% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Exlservice Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fidelity National Info with a $170.88 average price target.

Vocera (VCRA)

In a report issued on June 10, Michael Polark from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Vocera, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 56.8% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Vocera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.11, implying a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

