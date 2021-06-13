June 13, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS), Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) and Vocera (NYSE: VCRA)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Synopsys (SNPSResearch Report), Fidelity National Info (FISResearch Report) and Vocera (VCRAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Synopsys (SNPS)

In a report issued on June 9, Joseph Vruwink from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Synopsys, with a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $263.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 79.3% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Bentley Systems, and Cadence Design.

Synopsys has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $318.33, which is a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Rosenblatt Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $302.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info on June 10 and set a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $145.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 77.4% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Exlservice Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fidelity National Info with a $170.88 average price target.

Vocera (VCRA)

In a report issued on June 10, Michael Polark from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Vocera, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 56.8% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Vocera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.11, implying a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019