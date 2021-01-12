Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SYNNEX (SNX – Research Report) and Simulations Plus (SLP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

SYNNEX (SNX)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on SYNNEX, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.69, close to its 52-week high of $89.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 50.8% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SYNNEX with a $92.50 average price target, a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Simulations Plus (SLP)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Simulations Plus yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.33, close to its 52-week high of $83.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Simulations Plus with a $84.25 average price target, implying a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.