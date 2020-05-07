Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Synacor (NASDAQ: SYNC), Cubic (NYSE: CUB) and Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Synacor (SYNC – Research Report), Cubic (CUB – Research Report) and Bottomline Technologies (EPAY – Research Report).

Synacor (SYNC)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Synacor. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 62.7% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Nielsen Holdings, and World Wrestling.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synacor is a Hold with an average price target of $1.65.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cubic (CUB)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Cubic, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.98, close to its 52-week low of $30.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 58.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cubic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.83.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Bottomline Technologies, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 58.6% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Sapiens International, and Exlservice Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bottomline Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.10, a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.