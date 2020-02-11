February 11, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Stamps (NASDAQ: STMP) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Stamps (STMPResearch Report) and Varonis Systems (VRNSResearch Report).

Stamps (STMP)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Hold rating on Stamps today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 49.9% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Stamps with a $90.00 average price target.

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Varonis Systems, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.20, close to its 52-week high of $93.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 67.0% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and NortonLifeLock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Varonis Systems with a $100.29 average price target, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

