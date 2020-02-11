Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Stamps (NASDAQ: STMP) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Stamps (STMP – Research Report) and Varonis Systems (VRNS – Research Report).

Stamps (STMP)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Hold rating on Stamps today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 49.9% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Stamps with a $90.00 average price target.

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Varonis Systems, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.20, close to its 52-week high of $93.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 67.0% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and NortonLifeLock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Varonis Systems with a $100.29 average price target, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

