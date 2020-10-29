October 29, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: SSNC) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNCResearch Report) and Blackbaud (BLKBResearch Report).

SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.63, close to its 52-week high of $66.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 63.7% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

SS&C Technologies Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.50, which is an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Blackbaud (BLKB)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Hold rating on Blackbaud today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.76.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.3% and a 76.0% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Blackbaud has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $70.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

