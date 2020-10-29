Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: SSNC) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB)By Jason Carr
Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC – Research Report) and Blackbaud (BLKB – Research Report).
SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)
In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.63, close to its 52-week high of $66.74.
According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 63.7% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.
SS&C Technologies Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.50, which is an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.
Blackbaud (BLKB)
Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Hold rating on Blackbaud today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.76.
According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.3% and a 76.0% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.
Blackbaud has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $70.00.
