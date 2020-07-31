Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) and Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SPS Commerce (SPSC – Research Report) and Xilinx (XLNX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

SPS Commerce (SPSC)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on SPS Commerce, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.32, close to its 52-week high of $77.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 70.2% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

SPS Commerce has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.00, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Xilinx (XLNX)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Xilinx, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.87, close to its 52-week high of $117.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 65.9% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Xilinx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.