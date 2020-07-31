July 31, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) and Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SPS Commerce (SPSCResearch Report) and Xilinx (XLNXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

SPS Commerce (SPSC)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on SPS Commerce, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.32, close to its 52-week high of $77.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 70.2% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

SPS Commerce has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.00, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Xilinx (XLNX)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Xilinx, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.87, close to its 52-week high of $117.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 65.9% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Xilinx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019