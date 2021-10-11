October 11, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Sportradar Group AG Class A (NASDAQ: SRAD), Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sportradar Group AG Class A (SRADResearch Report), Zuora (ZUOResearch Report) and Pixelworks (PXLWResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sportradar Group AG Class A (SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG Class A received a Buy rating and a $28.00 price target from Needham analyst Bernie McTernan today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.48.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 61.7% success rate. McTernan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Genius Sports Limited, Fiverr International, and Zillow Group Class C.

Sportradar Group AG Class A has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.50, representing a 21.3% upside. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zuora (ZUO)

Needham analyst Joshua Reilly upgraded Zuora to Buy today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Reilly is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 68.4% success rate. Reilly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, ChannelAdvisor, and Jamf Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zuora with a $20.80 average price target, implying a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Pixelworks (PXLW)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Pixelworks today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 66.8% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

Pixelworks has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019