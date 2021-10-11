Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Sportradar Group AG Class A (NASDAQ: SRAD), Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sportradar Group AG Class A (SRAD – Research Report), Zuora (ZUO – Research Report) and Pixelworks (PXLW – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sportradar Group AG Class A (SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG Class A received a Buy rating and a $28.00 price target from Needham analyst Bernie McTernan today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.48.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 61.7% success rate. McTernan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Genius Sports Limited, Fiverr International, and Zillow Group Class C.

Sportradar Group AG Class A has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.50, representing a 21.3% upside. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Zuora (ZUO)

Needham analyst Joshua Reilly upgraded Zuora to Buy today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Reilly is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 68.4% success rate. Reilly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, ChannelAdvisor, and Jamf Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zuora with a $20.80 average price target, implying a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Pixelworks (PXLW)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Pixelworks today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 66.8% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

Pixelworks has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

