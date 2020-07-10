July 10, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Splunk (SPLKResearch Report) and Health Catalyst (HCATResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Splunk (SPLK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Buy rating on Splunk today and set a price target of $246.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $206.75, close to its 52-week high of $208.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 72.1% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Slack Technologies, and NortonLifeLock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Splunk with a $197.07 average price target, representing a -5.7% downside. In a report issued on June 25, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $222.00 price target.

Health Catalyst (HCAT)

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Health Catalyst, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 62.9% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Health Catalyst with a $37.70 average price target.

