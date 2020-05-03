May 3, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: SSNC) and AT&T (NYSE: T)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SolarWinds (SWIResearch Report), SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNCResearch Report) and AT&T (TResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

SolarWinds (SWI)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on SolarWinds on April 30 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 68.8% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SolarWinds with a $19.14 average price target.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings on April 30 and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 63.8% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

SS&C Technologies Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.33, a 22.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

AT&T (T)

Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Buy rating on AT&T on May 1 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 55.9% success rate. Kvaal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

AT&T has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.62, representing a 9.3% upside. In a report issued on April 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

