Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: SOC Telemed (NASDAQ: TLMD), Square (NYSE: SQ) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SOC Telemed (TLMDResearch Report), Square (SQResearch Report) and Shopify (SHOPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

SOC Telemed (TLMD)

In a report issued on August 16, Vikram Kesavabhotla from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on SOC Telemed, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.71, close to its 52-week low of $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kesavabhotla is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Kesavabhotla covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GoodRx Holdings, Signify Health, and Talkspace.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SOC Telemed is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.88, a 159.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Square (SQ)

In a report issued on August 17, Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Square, with a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $268.07, close to its 52-week high of $289.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Keane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 74.8% success rate. Keane covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Fidelity National Info, and Rackspace Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Square with a $313.15 average price target, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $335.00 price target.

Shopify (SHOP)

Robert W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained a Buy rating on Shopify on August 24 and set a price target of $1700.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1524.78, close to its 52-week high of $1650.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 70.2% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Alphabet Class C, and Alphabet Class A.

Shopify has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1734.74.

