Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) and MeridianLink (NYSE: MLNK)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Smartsheet (SMAR – Research Report) and MeridianLink (MLNK – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Smartsheet (SMAR)

In a report released today, Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Smartsheet, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.74, close to its 52-week high of $85.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Jaluria is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 69.5% success rate. Jaluria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Smartsheet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.25, a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

MeridianLink (MLNK)

Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained a Hold rating on MeridianLink today and set a price target of $27.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.46, close to its 52-week high of $29.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiodo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 70.9% success rate. Chiodo covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Nuvei Corp., and Riskified.

MeridianLink has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.78, implying a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

