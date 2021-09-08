September 8, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) and MeridianLink (NYSE: MLNK)

By Jason Carr

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Smartsheet (SMARResearch Report) and MeridianLink (MLNKResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Smartsheet (SMAR)

In a report released today, Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Smartsheet, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.74, close to its 52-week high of $85.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Jaluria is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 69.5% success rate. Jaluria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Smartsheet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.25, a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MeridianLink (MLNK)

Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained a Hold rating on MeridianLink today and set a price target of $27.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.46, close to its 52-week high of $29.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiodo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 70.9% success rate. Chiodo covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Nuvei Corp., and Riskified.

MeridianLink has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.78, implying a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019