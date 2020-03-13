March 13, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) and PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Slack Technologies (WORKResearch Report) and PFSweb (PFSWResearch Report).

Slack Technologies (WORK)

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Slack Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.35, close to its 52-week low of $19.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 67.0% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cambium Networks, and Citrix Systems.

Slack Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.67.

PFSweb (PFSW)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on PFSweb, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.99, close to its 52-week low of $1.86.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 39.8% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PFSweb is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.33, which is a 158.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

