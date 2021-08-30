August 30, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ: SLHG), Adyen (Other OTC: ADYYF) and WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPS)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Skylight Health Group (SLHGResearch Report), Adyen (ADYYFResearch Report) and WM Technology (MAPSResearch Report).

Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff maintained a Buy rating on Skylight Health Group on August 18 and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.05, close to its 52-week low of $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #70 out of 7641 analysts.

Skylight Health Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.47, implying an 115.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

Adyen (ADYYF)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan maintained a Hold rating on Adyen on August 19 and set a price target of EUR2607.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3237.72, close to its 52-week high of $3293.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 65.4% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Robinhood Markets, and Tradeweb Markets.

Adyen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3146.71, a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Compass Point also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR2434.00 price target.

WM Technology (MAPS)

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Buy rating on WM Technology on August 20 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.40, close to its 52-week low of $11.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 74.5% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Qualtrics International, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

WM Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.67, representing a 43.3% upside. In a report issued on August 23, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

