Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ: SLHG), Adyen (Other OTC: ADYYF) and WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Skylight Health Group (SLHG – Research Report), Adyen (ADYYF – Research Report) and WM Technology (MAPS – Research Report).

Skylight Health Group (SLHG)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff maintained a Buy rating on Skylight Health Group on August 18 and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.05, close to its 52-week low of $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #70 out of 7641 analysts.

Skylight Health Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.47, implying an 115.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

Adyen (ADYYF)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan maintained a Hold rating on Adyen on August 19 and set a price target of EUR2607.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3237.72, close to its 52-week high of $3293.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 65.4% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Robinhood Markets, and Tradeweb Markets.

Adyen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3146.71, a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Compass Point also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR2434.00 price target.

WM Technology (MAPS)

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Buy rating on WM Technology on August 20 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.40, close to its 52-week low of $11.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 74.5% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Qualtrics International, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

WM Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.67, representing a 43.3% upside. In a report issued on August 23, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

