Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Simulations Plus (SLPResearch Report) and Sprout Social (SPTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Simulations Plus (SLP)

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois maintained a Buy rating on Simulations Plus today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.08, close to its 52-week low of $39.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.6% and a 25.2% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamedica Therapeutics, Achieve Life Sciences, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Simulations Plus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.50.

Sprout Social (SPT)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Sprout Social, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $136.41, close to its 52-week high of $137.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 76.5% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sprout Social with a $133.13 average price target, which is a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

