Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Silicon Motion (NASDAQ: SIMO) and Orbcomm (NASDAQ: ORBC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Silicon Motion (SIMO – Research Report) and Orbcomm (ORBC – Research Report).

Silicon Motion (SIMO)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Silicon Motion, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 48.7% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silicon Motion is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.00.

Orbcomm (ORBC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Orbcomm today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 67.9% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Orbcomm has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.88, which is a 68.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

