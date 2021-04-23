April 23, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) and Seagate Tech (NASDAQ: STX)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Silicon Laboratories (SLABResearch Report) and Seagate Tech (STXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Silicon Laboratories today and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $144.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 66.3% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Silicon Laboratories with a $166.78 average price target, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report released today, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $185.00 price target.

Seagate Tech (STX)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Seagate Tech today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.08, close to its 52-week high of $85.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 69.9% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Western Digital, and MKS Instruments.

Seagate Tech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.31, representing a -1.0% downside. In a report issued on April 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

